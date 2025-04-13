Sign up
Previous
Photo 1592
A Handsome Fellow
This male Red-breasted Merganser appeared to be showing off his breeding plumage.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1731
photos
146
followers
125
following
436% complete
View this month »
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th April 2025 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! Love the do!
April 14th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
he is too , especially the red eye
April 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture…
April 14th, 2025
