Previous
A Handsome Fellow by mccarth1
Photo 1592

A Handsome Fellow

This male Red-breasted Merganser appeared to be showing off his breeding plumage.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Love the do!
April 14th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
he is too , especially the red eye
April 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture…
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact