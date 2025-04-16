Previous
Soaring by mccarth1
Soaring

Not the prettiest bird, but they serve a purpose, like all creatures in our beautiful world!
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Nice in flight shot. Yes they do a great service for our environment
April 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the light through the wings.
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great shot! Yes, they pretty much take care of the road kill out here.
April 17th, 2025  
