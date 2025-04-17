Sign up
Previous
Photo 1594
Windy Day Do
This osprey was having difficulty controlling its "do" on this windy day!
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
5
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1733
photos
146
followers
125
following
436% complete
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th April 2025 11:58am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
osprey
summerfield
ace
it looks hilarious! first smile of the day. aces!
April 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and look, made me smile too 😀
April 18th, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderful shot
April 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Kerry - such a fun capture !! The bewildered look in the eyes and that fab. hairdo - really made me laugh !! ( poor thing !! ) fav
April 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha definitely having a bad hair day. fav.
April 18th, 2025
