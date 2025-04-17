Previous
Windy Day Do by mccarth1
Photo 1594

Windy Day Do

This osprey was having difficulty controlling its "do" on this windy day!
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
it looks hilarious! first smile of the day. aces!
April 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and look, made me smile too 😀
April 18th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful shot
April 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Kerry - such a fun capture !! The bewildered look in the eyes and that fab. hairdo - really made me laugh !! ( poor thing !! ) fav
April 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha definitely having a bad hair day. fav.
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact