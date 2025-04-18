Previous
Spring lunch spot

It was a lovely spring day. I stopped here to enjoy my lunch, listening to the rushing falls. The first signs of leaves are starting to show.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this delightful spot.
April 19th, 2025  
