Previous
Photo 1595
Spring lunch spot
It was a lovely spring day. I stopped here to enjoy my lunch, listening to the rushing falls. The first signs of leaves are starting to show.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1734
photos
146
followers
125
following
436% complete
1595
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
17th April 2025 12:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
waterfall
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this delightful spot.
April 19th, 2025
