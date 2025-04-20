Sign up
Previous
Photo 1597
Hiding in the bush
It must be difficult to hide anywhere when you are bright red.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1736
photos
146
followers
125
following
437% complete
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th April 2025 10:21am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cardinal
,
male cardinal
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 21st, 2025
George
Wow!
April 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional bird
April 21st, 2025
Lynne
nicely captured
April 21st, 2025
