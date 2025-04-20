Previous
Hiding in the bush by mccarth1
Hiding in the bush

It must be difficult to hide anywhere when you are bright red.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Joan Robillard
Great shot
April 21st, 2025  
George
Wow!
April 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Exceptional bird
April 21st, 2025  
Lynne
nicely captured
April 21st, 2025  
