Waiting for Sunrise by mccarth1
Photo 1604

Waiting for Sunrise

I've been waking up ridiculously early lately. Fortunately, I love the peace of the early morning.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious
April 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Your photo conveys that peacefulness
April 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful early morning capture.
April 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful calm!
April 30th, 2025  
