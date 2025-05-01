Sign up
Photo 1605
Another Dawn Shot
Another shot of the early morning at a local yacht club. It won't be long before this place is filled with boats and lots of activity.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
7
4
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1744
photos
146
followers
125
following
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th April 2025 5:28am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
silhouettes
Mags
ace
Now that's a real red dawn! Gorgeous shot.
May 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
May 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely morning sunrise and wonderful and strong silhouettes of the wooden structures on the water-edge - fav
May 2nd, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous image!
May 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
May 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So lovely
May 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
May 2nd, 2025
