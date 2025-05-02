Previous
The male has returned! by mccarth1
The male has returned!

The male Ruby-throated Hummingbird returned the other day. They usually arrive before the females. I'm looking forward to seeing them zipping around the yard.
Kerry McCarthy

Mags ace
A beautiful closeup!
May 2nd, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
What a great close-up. I guess I should put my feeder up!
May 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and detailed close-up
May 2nd, 2025  
Doc ace
Gorgeous !
May 2nd, 2025  
