Previous
Photo 1606
The male has returned!
The male Ruby-throated Hummingbird returned the other day. They usually arrive before the females. I'm looking forward to seeing them zipping around the yard.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
4
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1745
photos
146
followers
125
following
440% complete
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th April 2025 4:10pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
hummingbird
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
Mags
ace
A beautiful closeup!
May 2nd, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
What a great close-up. I guess I should put my feeder up!
May 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and detailed close-up
May 2nd, 2025
Doc
ace
Gorgeous !
May 2nd, 2025
