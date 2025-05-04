Sign up
Previous
Photo 1608
Glossy Ibis in the rain
It was a dark, rainy day when I spotted this Glossy Ibis. Unfortunately, without the sun, the iridescence of its feathers doesn't show.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
glossy ibis
Mags
ace
Splendid composition and capture.
May 5th, 2025
Pat
A super capture. The colours work so well together in this.
May 5th, 2025
