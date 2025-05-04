Previous
Glossy Ibis in the rain by mccarth1
Glossy Ibis in the rain

It was a dark, rainy day when I spotted this Glossy Ibis. Unfortunately, without the sun, the iridescence of its feathers doesn't show.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Mags ace
Splendid composition and capture.
May 5th, 2025  
Pat
A super capture. The colours work so well together in this.
May 5th, 2025  
