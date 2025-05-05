Sign up
Previous
Photo 1609
Little Song Sparrow
This little sparrow seemed to be enjoying sitting in the sun.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1748
photos
146
followers
125
following
440% complete
View this month »
1609
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th April 2025 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
song sparrow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw so sweet , lovely capture , I have a lot visiting my garden/feeders and their chirping is so delightful ! fav
May 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a lovely shot of this sweet little bird.
May 7th, 2025
