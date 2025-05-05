Previous
Little Song Sparrow by mccarth1
Little Song Sparrow

This little sparrow seemed to be enjoying sitting in the sun.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw so sweet , lovely capture , I have a lot visiting my garden/feeders and their chirping is so delightful ! fav
May 7th, 2025  
Mags
Such a lovely shot of this sweet little bird.
May 7th, 2025  
