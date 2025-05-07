Previous
Underbelly by mccarth1
Underbelly

This lightning bug was crawling on the outside of the window, showing off its belly. It looked like he was suspended in space.
Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Barb ace
Well captured!
May 8th, 2025  
