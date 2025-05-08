Previous
Gray squirrel on a gray day by mccarth1
Gray squirrel on a gray day

This little squirrel was feasting on the buds on the narrow branches of my maple, on a recent dreary day.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Outstanding capture and comp!
May 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb ! What a gorgeous capture and composition - All in harmony with the grey on grey with the subtle ref new growths on the branches ! Fabulous and a fav
May 10th, 2025  
