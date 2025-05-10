Previous
A momentary pause by mccarth1
Photo 1613

A momentary pause

I'm so glad that the hummingbirds are back. I have to practice to catch these speedy little ones in flight. I love the challenge, but in the meantime, here's one resting for a moment.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous closeup!
May 11th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Great shot!
May 11th, 2025  
Dave ace
Awesome capture!
May 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beauty.
May 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact