Previous
Photo 1613
A momentary pause
I'm so glad that the hummingbirds are back. I have to practice to catch these speedy little ones in flight. I love the challenge, but in the meantime, here's one resting for a moment.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
5
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1752
photos
146
followers
125
following
441% complete
View this month »
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th May 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
male hummingbird
Mags
ace
Gorgeous closeup!
May 11th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Great shot!
May 11th, 2025
Dave
ace
Awesome capture!
May 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this beauty.
May 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 11th, 2025
