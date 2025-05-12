Sign up
Photo 1615
Flying by my window
This is the first butterfly sighting of the season for me. I shot this through my window as it was flitting around my flowers.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1754
photos
145
followers
126
following
442% complete
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th May 2025 1:17pm
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful sight and capture.
May 15th, 2025
