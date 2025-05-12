Previous
Flying by my window by mccarth1
Flying by my window

This is the first butterfly sighting of the season for me. I shot this through my window as it was flitting around my flowers.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful sight and capture.
May 15th, 2025  
