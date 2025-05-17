Previous
Alone in the Fog by mccarth1
Photo 1617

Alone in the Fog

It was extremely foggy this morning. I spotted this Great Egret standing alone on a rock.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Photo Details

