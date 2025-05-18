Previous
Up, Up and Away by mccarth1
Up, Up and Away

I'm always happy to catch a hummingbird in flight, but I wish the light were better to show off this little guy's iridescent throat feathers.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Kerry McCarthy


@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Dave
Awesome!!
May 19th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Delightful capture fav!
May 19th, 2025  
John Falconer
Fabulous capture. It’s Great.
May 19th, 2025  
Mags
Oh what a super shot!
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley
So beautifully captured… beautiful birds…
May 19th, 2025  
Barb
Superb capture!
May 19th, 2025  
Wylie
Beautifully captured
May 19th, 2025  
