Previous
Photo 1618
Up, Up and Away
I'm always happy to catch a hummingbird in flight, but I wish the light were better to show off this little guy's iridescent throat feathers.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
7
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1757
photos
146
followers
127
following
443% complete
View this month »
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th May 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
Dave
ace
Awesome!!
May 19th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightful capture fav!
May 19th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous capture. It’s Great.
May 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh what a super shot!
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So beautifully captured… beautiful birds…
May 19th, 2025
Barb
ace
Superb capture!
May 19th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Beautifully captured
May 19th, 2025
