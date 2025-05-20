Sign up
Photo 1619
Beads of rain
I am always fascinated by water droplets that bead up and adhere to surfaces. This Brant was covered with rain droplets.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1758
photos
146
followers
127
following
443% complete
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th March 2025 1:49pm
Tags
rain
,
droplets
,
water droplets
,
brant
Beverley
ace
Zooming in and looking at the detail is wonderful… Awesome shot!
May 20th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
May 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful composition, and detail
May 20th, 2025
