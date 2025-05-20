Previous
Beads of rain

I am always fascinated by water droplets that bead up and adhere to surfaces. This Brant was covered with rain droplets.
Kerry McCarthy

Beverley ace
Zooming in and looking at the detail is wonderful… Awesome shot!
May 20th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
May 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition, and detail
May 20th, 2025  
