One of Six by mccarth1
One of Six

Mystic Aquarium's animal rescue team released 6 rehabbed seals back to their ocean home today! Hundreds of people and children came to watch the release. It's always a heartwarming experience when they start swimming away.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Kerry McCarthy

