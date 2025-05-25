Previous
Getting organized by mccarth1
Getting organized

These geese just lifted off and hadn't gotten into the V formation yet.
Kerry McCarthy

LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent focus.
May 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous shot!
May 27th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You can kind of see where it's going to start though. Great action shot!
May 27th, 2025  
