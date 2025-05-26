Previous
Handsome Pair by mccarth1
Handsome Pair

I spotted these Bald Eagles sitting together on an old tree stump that had washed ashore. I enjoyed watching them for quite awhile. I have some shots of one flying around that I'll post tomorrow.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Fabulous!
May 27th, 2025  
