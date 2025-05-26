Sign up
Photo 1623
Handsome Pair
I spotted these Bald Eagles sitting together on an old tree stump that had washed ashore. I enjoyed watching them for quite awhile. I have some shots of one flying around that I'll post tomorrow.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
eagles
bald eagles
PhotoCrazy
ace
Fabulous!
May 27th, 2025
