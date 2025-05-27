Sign up
Photo 1624
On the wing
This is one of the eagles from on last post that took to the air before returning to the tree stump.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
eagle
Mags
Wonderful capture!
May 28th, 2025
vaidas
Great shot
May 28th, 2025
