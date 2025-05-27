Previous
On the wing by mccarth1
Photo 1624

On the wing

This is one of the eagles from on last post that took to the air before returning to the tree stump.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
May 28th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Great shot
May 28th, 2025  
