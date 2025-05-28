Previous
Catch Me If You Can! by mccarth1
Catch Me If You Can!

These American Oystercatchers were very busy chasing each other around the shoreline. One of my favorite birds! There were a couple of nesting pairs so hopefully there will be some little ones soon.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Fabulous capture
May 29th, 2025  
A beautiful shot!
May 29th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Outstanding in flight ! I like how their wings are one up and the other bird downbeat.
May 29th, 2025  
Sweet shot… awesome to catch a pair.
May 29th, 2025  
Nicely captured in flight ! O do love their colourings especially the black heads and bright red eyes and long beaks ! fav
May 29th, 2025  
Lovely in flight image. Fingers crossed for babies to photograph!
May 29th, 2025  
George
Superb capture.
May 29th, 2025  
wonderful
May 29th, 2025  
