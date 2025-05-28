Sign up
Previous
Photo 1625
Catch Me If You Can!
These American Oystercatchers were very busy chasing each other around the shoreline. One of my favorite birds! There were a couple of nesting pairs so hopefully there will be some little ones soon.
28th May 25
6
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1764
photos
147
followers
128
following
445% complete
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
Views
22
Comments
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th May 2025 11:28am
Tags
american oystercatchers
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture
May 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful shot!
May 29th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Outstanding in flight ! I like how their wings are one up and the other bird downbeat.
May 29th, 2025
KV
ace
Sweet shot… awesome to catch a pair.
May 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nicely captured in flight ! O do love their colourings especially the black heads and bright red eyes and long beaks ! fav
May 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely in flight image. Fingers crossed for babies to photograph!
May 29th, 2025
George
Superb capture.
May 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
May 29th, 2025
