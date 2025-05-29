Sign up
Photo 1626
Rugosa Roses
I realize most people don't photograph flowers with a telephoto, but I spotted these flowers far down a path and took the shot.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1765
photos
146
followers
128
following
445% complete
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th May 2025 10:35am
Tags
rugosa roses
Dave
ace
Lovley find. I use my telephoto becuse it has a "macro" setting.
May 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, beautifully captured. I use mine sometimes and it works quite well :-)
May 30th, 2025
