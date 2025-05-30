Previous
Ruddy Turnstone on a ruddy stone! by mccarth1
Photo 1627

Ruddy Turnstone on a ruddy stone!

Seems fitting that I found this Ruddy Turnstone standing proudly on this ruddy stone! I think it's a bit too big to "turn" though. :)
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
445% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
fabulous shot
May 31st, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Perfect!
May 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
Maybe he thinks its an egg, ha ha.
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact