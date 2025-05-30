Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1627
Ruddy Turnstone on a ruddy stone!
Seems fitting that I found this Ruddy Turnstone standing proudly on this ruddy stone! I think it's a bit too big to "turn" though. :)
30th May 2025
30th May 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1766
photos
146
followers
128
following
445% complete
View this month »
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th May 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stones
,
beach
,
ruddy turnstone
Wylie
ace
fabulous shot
May 31st, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Perfect!
May 31st, 2025
Babs
ace
Maybe he thinks its an egg, ha ha.
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close