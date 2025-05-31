Previous
Does this angle make me look fat? by mccarth1
Does this angle make me look fat?

This little Semipalmated Sandpiper does look a little plump in this shot. It was walking directly toward me.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Great POV
June 1st, 2025  
Super shot…
June 1st, 2025  
Beautiful
June 1st, 2025  
Beautiful… love the front on POV and the title made me smile.
June 1st, 2025  
