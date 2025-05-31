Sign up
Previous
Photo 1628
Does this angle make me look fat?
This little Semipalmated Sandpiper does look a little plump in this shot. It was walking directly toward me.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
4
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1767
photos
146
followers
128
following
446% complete
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th May 2025 10:54am
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
shells
,
sandpiper
,
semipalmated
vaidas
ace
Great POV
June 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot…
June 1st, 2025
Wylie
ace
Beautiful
June 1st, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful… love the front on POV and the title made me smile.
June 1st, 2025
