Singing a sweet song by mccarth1
Photo 1629

Singing a sweet song

This little Yellow Warbler was singing his heart out and stayed still long enough for a quick shot. Taken a few days ago.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
What a beautiful colour he is
June 2nd, 2025  
Fabulous capture
June 2nd, 2025  
Beautiful capture!
June 2nd, 2025  
