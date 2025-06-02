Previous
Living the Good Life by mccarth1
Living the Good Life

This man seemed happy as can be, enjoying a beautiful day fishing on this pond. It's mesmerizing watching the line swirl gracefully when he's casting.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Kerry McCarthy

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Nice shot, and I love that spot in my hometown.
June 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
June 3rd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely capture. It captures Spring so well.
June 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Relaxing & sometimes rewarding
June 3rd, 2025  
