Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1630
Living the Good Life
This man seemed happy as can be, enjoying a beautiful day fishing on this pond. It's mesmerizing watching the line swirl gracefully when he's casting.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1769
photos
146
followers
128
following
446% complete
View this month »
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd June 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fisherman
,
pond
,
waterwheel
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice shot, and I love that spot in my hometown.
June 3rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
June 3rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely capture. It captures Spring so well.
June 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Relaxing & sometimes rewarding
June 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close