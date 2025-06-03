Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1631
Motionless
I focused on this Great Blue Heron for the longest time hoping it would grab a fish. I couldn't hold up my camera any longer as he stood motionless for an eternity!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1770
photos
146
followers
128
following
446% complete
View this month »
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd June 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
great blue heron
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
June 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
June 3rd, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Master of his domain it looks like... Beautiful shot.
June 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful clarity.
June 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and contrasts.
June 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture!
June 4th, 2025
KWind
ace
Fabulous capture!
June 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close