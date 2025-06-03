Previous
Motionless by mccarth1
Motionless

I focused on this Great Blue Heron for the longest time hoping it would grab a fish. I couldn't hold up my camera any longer as he stood motionless for an eternity!
3rd June 2025

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
June 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
June 3rd, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
Master of his domain it looks like... Beautiful shot.
June 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful clarity.
June 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and contrasts.
June 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
June 4th, 2025  
KWind ace
Fabulous capture!
June 4th, 2025  
