Staying close by mccarth1
Photo 1634

Staying close

These little goslings were staying close to each other under the watchful eyes of the nearby parents.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Kerry McCarthy

Mags ace
Oh! So adorable!
June 7th, 2025  
