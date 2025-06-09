Sign up
Photo 1637
Keeping an Eye to the Sky
This tiny baby Killdeer seemed to know to keep an eye to the sky in search of predators. One parent and sibling were nearby but they are so vulnerable. Good luck little one.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Kerry McCarthy
