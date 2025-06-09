Previous
Keeping an Eye to the Sky by mccarth1
Keeping an Eye to the Sky

This tiny baby Killdeer seemed to know to keep an eye to the sky in search of predators. One parent and sibling were nearby but they are so vulnerable. Good luck little one.
Kerry McCarthy

