Photo 1640
After the downpour
This poor guy was soaked after a heavy rain shower passed by.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
3
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1779
photos
141
followers
129
following
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th June 2025 7:43am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
cardinal
,
male cardinal
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
June 18th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
June 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
June 18th, 2025
