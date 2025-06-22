Sign up
Previous
Photo 1641
Swallow on Pause
I'm always happy if I can catch a swallow in my frame. They are so fast and erratic.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1780
photos
141
followers
128
following
449% complete
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th May 2025 12:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
swallow
,
bird in flight
Corinne C
ace
An amazing shot! They are so challenging to photograph!
June 22nd, 2025
