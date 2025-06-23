Previous
Everyone needs to hydrate in this heat! by mccarth1
Photo 1642

Everyone needs to hydrate in this heat!

We're experiencing a terrible heat wave - unbearably hot and humid. I put some water out for the birds and little critters to try to help them.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Kerry McCarthy

Beverley ace
You are so lovely to do this… lucky visitors
June 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Precious capture!
June 23rd, 2025  
KV ace
Good idea! Cute little one.
June 23rd, 2025  
