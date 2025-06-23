Sign up
Previous
Photo 1642
Everyone needs to hydrate in this heat!
We're experiencing a terrible heat wave - unbearably hot and humid. I put some water out for the birds and little critters to try to help them.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1781
photos
142
followers
128
following
449% complete
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd June 2025 9:06am
Tags
water
,
heat
,
chipmunk
Beverley
ace
You are so lovely to do this… lucky visitors
June 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Precious capture!
June 23rd, 2025
KV
ace
Good idea! Cute little one.
June 23rd, 2025
