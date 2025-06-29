Previous
Band 3T by mccarth1
Photo 1644

Band 3T

I saw several banded birds while at the coastal Audubon center. There were several pairs of Oystercatchers.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Kerry McCarthy

Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks very happy while searching for his food ! Love the bright red eye and beak !
June 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 30th, 2025  
