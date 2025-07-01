Sign up
Photo 1646
Morning stillness
How nice it must be to walk out on your dock and hop onto your boat for a ride on a beautiful morning!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
reflections
boat
calm
dock
