Yum! by mccarth1
Photo 1651

Yum!

This Yellow-crowned Heron found a juicy sandworm for breakfast. (I was happy with my smoothie!}
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic
July 9th, 2025  
Mark Prince ace
That’s a long worm.
July 9th, 2025  
KV ace
That is a long sucker! Beautiful bird… nice capture.
July 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! such a super moment - he's really stretching it !!
July 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
He must be a happy boy - but I like the sound of your smoothie more. It is a super catch though.
July 9th, 2025  
