Previous
Photo 1651
Yum!
This Yellow-crowned Heron found a juicy sandworm for breakfast. (I was happy with my smoothie!}
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
5
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1790
photos
141
followers
127
following
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
July 9th, 2025
Mark Prince
ace
That’s a long worm.
July 9th, 2025
KV
ace
That is a long sucker! Beautiful bird… nice capture.
July 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! such a super moment - he's really stretching it !!
July 9th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
He must be a happy boy - but I like the sound of your smoothie more. It is a super catch though.
July 9th, 2025
