Perfect Fit by mccarth1
Perfect Fit

This young squirrel has already figured out how to reach the feeders! They are so darn smart!
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Ha ha! Too smart!
July 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Smart and cute
July 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - little rascal !
July 11th, 2025  
