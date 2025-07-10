Sign up
Previous
Photo 1652
Perfect Fit
This young squirrel has already figured out how to reach the feeders! They are so darn smart!
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1791
photos
141
followers
127
following
452% complete
View this month »
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th July 2025 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
bird feeder
,
young squirrel
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Too smart!
July 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Smart and cute
July 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha - little rascal !
July 11th, 2025
