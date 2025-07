Determined Turtle

I watched as this Diamondback Terrapin crossed a road, only to be confronted with a long stone wall blocking its path. Undaunted, it struggled to climb up and successfully tumbled to the other side and continued on its way. If you'd like to see its determination, I took this video. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RGUpZVGIDb7G6liuhEby3vayJ2I_URLG/view?usp=sharing