Determined Turtle

I watched as this Diamondback Terrapin crossed a road, only to be confronted with a long stone wall blocking its path. Undaunted, it struggled to climb up and successfully tumbled to the other side and continued on its way. If you'd like to see its determination, I took this video. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RGUpZVGIDb7G6liuhEby3vayJ2I_URLG/view?usp=sharing
Kerry McCarthy

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful details on this determined traveller.
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh what a lovely specimen!
July 13th, 2025  
