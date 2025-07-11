Sign up
Photo 1654
Determined Turtle
I watched as this Diamondback Terrapin crossed a road, only to be confronted with a long stone wall blocking its path. Undaunted, it struggled to climb up and successfully tumbled to the other side and continued on its way. If you'd like to see its determination, I took this video.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RGUpZVGIDb7G6liuhEby3vayJ2I_URLG/view?usp=sharing
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1793
photos
141
followers
127
following
453% complete
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd July 2025 9:47am
turtle
,
diamondback terrapin
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful details on this determined traveller.
July 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh what a lovely specimen!
July 13th, 2025
