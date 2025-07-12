Previous
The sheep have arrived by mccarth1
Photo 1655

The sheep have arrived

I was excited to see this barn and field being used for sheep. For years, it was just an empty field and a storage shed. 4 sheep were grazing happily on this gray day.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a welcome change and lovely captured scene.
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful peaceful scene.
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact