Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1655
The sheep have arrived
I was excited to see this barn and field being used for sheep. For years, it was just an empty field and a storage shed. 4 sheep were grazing happily on this gray day.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1794
photos
141
followers
127
following
453% complete
View this month »
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th July 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
field
,
sheep
,
grazing
Diana
ace
Such a welcome change and lovely captured scene.
July 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful peaceful scene.
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close