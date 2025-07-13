Previous
Pretty Plumage by mccarth1
Photo 1656

Pretty Plumage

In the late 1800's egrets were almost hunted to extinction for their beautiful feathers by the fashion industry. Thank goodness laws were established to end the hunting of these stunning birds.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible photography
July 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful photo👍
July 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
Spectacular!
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I agree gosh thank goodness…. Beautiful photo they are such beautiful birds
July 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beauty! The things people have done in the name of fashion…
July 14th, 2025  
