Photo 1656
Pretty Plumage
In the late 1800's egrets were almost hunted to extinction for their beautiful feathers by the fashion industry. Thank goodness laws were established to end the hunting of these stunning birds.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
5
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1795
photos
142
followers
127
following
453% complete
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
Views
7
7
Comments
5
5
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th July 2025 10:18am
Privacy
Public
Tags
feathers
,
snowy egret
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible photography
July 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful photo👍
July 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Spectacular!
July 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I agree gosh thank goodness…. Beautiful photo they are such beautiful birds
July 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beauty! The things people have done in the name of fashion…
July 14th, 2025
