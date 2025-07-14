Previous
Neighborhood Visitor by mccarth1
Photo 1657

Neighborhood Visitor

I hear Red-tailed Hawks in my yard frequently but don't get a good look at them too often.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

Julie Duncan ace
Fantastic shot! The eyeball is perfectly in focus! :)
July 15th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture.
July 15th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
July 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a superb capture ! as he looks over his shoulder to have a glance at you !Lovely detail of his patterned feathers ! fav
July 15th, 2025  
