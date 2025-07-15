Previous
Young Buck by mccarth1
Young Buck

I had a surprise encounter with this buck and two does. It was fun watching them for several minutes before I went on my way.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
@mccarth1
Christine Sztukowski
Oh WOW
July 16th, 2025  
Mags
Wow! Nice rack and capture.
July 16th, 2025  
Corinne C
Splendid!
July 16th, 2025  
Dorothy
As long as they weren’t eating your flowers or shrubs!
July 16th, 2025  
Frances Tackaberry
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2025  
