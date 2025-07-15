Sign up
Previous
Photo 1658
Young Buck
I had a surprise encounter with this buck and two does. It was fun watching them for several minutes before I went on my way.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
5
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1797
photos
143
followers
127
following
454% complete
View this month »
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th July 2025 6:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
antlers
,
buck
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
July 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Nice rack and capture.
July 16th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Splendid!
July 16th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
As long as they weren’t eating your flowers or shrubs!
July 16th, 2025
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2025
