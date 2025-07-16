Previous
Rare visitor by mccarth1
Photo 1659

Rare visitor

I was surprised to look out the window and see this Rose-breasted Grosbeak on my feeder. I rarely see them. I was pleased to get this easy shot, as it was too hot to go out and take photos.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Beautiful close up
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact