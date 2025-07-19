Previous
Paddling Through Reflections by mccarth1
Paddling Through Reflections

The leaves and branches were reflecting in the calm water, and the morning sun was bright as this kayaker paddled by. We finally got some dry air - what a relief!
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is awesome
July 19th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
July 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful photo and reflections Kerry
July 19th, 2025  
