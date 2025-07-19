Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1662
Paddling Through Reflections
The leaves and branches were reflecting in the calm water, and the morning sun was bright as this kayaker paddled by. We finally got some dry air - what a relief!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1801
photos
143
followers
126
following
455% complete
View this month »
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th July 2025 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
kayaker
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is awesome
July 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
July 19th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful photo and reflections Kerry
July 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close