Sweet Baby by mccarth1
Sweet Baby

This fawn and its mother have adopted my neighborhood for a bit. I'm thrilled to see them early in the mornings.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Islandgirl ace
Adorable capture!
July 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how precious!
July 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful baby!
July 21st, 2025  
