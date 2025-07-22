Previous
Nice Start to the Day by mccarth1
Nice Start to the Day

I love beginning the day with a sight like this!
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

Monica
Wow, beautiful!
July 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Stunning ! so beautiful and quite unusual ! - fav
July 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones
Beautiful capture
July 22nd, 2025  
Dave
Beautiful colors and reflections
July 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Splendid
July 22nd, 2025  
