Previous
Photo 1666
Another nice start
Back to one of my favorite places for sunrise! I love it here. Essex, CT
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1805
photos
145
followers
126
following
456% complete
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd July 2025 5:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
river
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
sailboat
Beverley
ace
I agree… it’s sooo warm & harmonious… beautiful capture
July 23rd, 2025
Hazel
ace
Instant fave for a wonderful shot!
July 23rd, 2025
Monica
Beautiful!
July 23rd, 2025
