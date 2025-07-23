Previous
Another nice start by mccarth1
Another nice start

Back to one of my favorite places for sunrise! I love it here. Essex, CT
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beverley ace
I agree… it’s sooo warm & harmonious… beautiful capture
July 23rd, 2025  
Hazel ace
Instant fave for a wonderful shot!
July 23rd, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful!
July 23rd, 2025  
