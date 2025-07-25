Sign up
Previous
Photo 1668
So close!
One more close-up of the hummingbird. If you zoom in, you may see the reflection in his eye of the window I'm looking out from.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
6
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1807
photos
145
followers
126
following
456% complete
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd July 2025 1:10pm
Privacy
Public
ruby-throated hummingbird
Julie Duncan
ace
Holy cow!
July 25th, 2025
KV
ace
Awesome!
July 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What an amazing image!
July 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Unbelievable detail
July 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! Kerry - you have excelled with this close-up , A delightful little bird , great colourings and superb and clear details - yes I can see the window reflected in his eye - fav
July 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
That is cool
July 25th, 2025
