So close! by mccarth1
So close!

One more close-up of the hummingbird. If you zoom in, you may see the reflection in his eye of the window I'm looking out from.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Julie Duncan ace
Holy cow!
July 25th, 2025  
KV ace
Awesome!
July 25th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What an amazing image!
July 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Unbelievable detail
July 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Kerry - you have excelled with this close-up , A delightful little bird , great colourings and superb and clear details - yes I can see the window reflected in his eye - fav
July 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
That is cool
July 25th, 2025  
