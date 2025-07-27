Previous
Sunrise in the haze by mccarth1
Sunrise in the haze

Another shot from yesterday's sunrise that was dimmed by the smoky air from the faraway fires in Canada.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Ann H. LeFevre
What a beautiful sunrise- even though hazy.
July 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Unbelievable
July 28th, 2025  
Mags
Gorgeous shot!
July 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
A brilliant shot! You even got a bird in there.
July 28th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Beautiful sunrise!
July 28th, 2025  
