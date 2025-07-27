Sign up
Previous
Photo 1670
Sunrise in the haze
Another shot from yesterday's sunrise that was dimmed by the smoky air from the faraway fires in Canada.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
5
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1809
photos
145
followers
126
following
457% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th July 2025 5:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
smoke
,
haze
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a beautiful sunrise- even though hazy.
July 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Unbelievable
July 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot!
July 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A brilliant shot! You even got a bird in there.
July 28th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sunrise!
July 28th, 2025
