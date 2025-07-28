Previous
"Snowy Egret Fly By" by mccarth1
Photo 1671

"Snowy Egret Fly By"

I watched as this egret flew by and landed nearby.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Photo Details

