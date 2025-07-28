Sign up
Photo 1671
"Snowy Egret Fly By"
I watched as this egret flew by and landed nearby.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
Tags
bird in flight
snowy egret
